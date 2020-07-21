Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.24. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 503,517 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHP.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.73.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.