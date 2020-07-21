Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Purchases C$36,000.00 in Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,108,000 shares in the company, valued at C$664,800.
CVE MNX opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. Manitex Capital Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.14.
About Manitex Capital
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.