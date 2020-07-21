Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Purchases C$36,000.00 in Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,108,000 shares in the company, valued at C$664,800.

CVE MNX opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. Manitex Capital Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About Manitex Capital

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

