Insider Selling: InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

