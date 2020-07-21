Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Mark Williams Buys 393,258 Shares

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Mark Williams purchased 393,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,483.05 ($60,604.83).

Red 5 Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of A$0.40 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of $261.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Red 5 alerts:

Red 5 Company Profile

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.