Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AUB opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.