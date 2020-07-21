Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of -23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

