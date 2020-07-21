First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Douglas John Penrose Sells 3,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$504,128.
TSE FR opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
