Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

