Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 172 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.71 per share, with a total value of $100,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $596.73 per share, with a total value of $102,637.56.

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $537.02 per share, with a total value of $92,367.44.

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $547.00 per share, with a total value of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $561.01 per share, with a total value of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $569.99 per share, with a total value of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.15 per share, with a total value of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $614.11 per share, with a total value of $144,929.96.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $575.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.75. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

