Ted A. Dosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $85,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.