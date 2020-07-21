Ted A. Dosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $85,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
