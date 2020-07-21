Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EA opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

