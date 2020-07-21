Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 73,745 Shares

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,548,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,474.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $110,575.84.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $30,330.72.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $120,425.68.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Research Solutions Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

