Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 740 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total transaction of $161,734.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.