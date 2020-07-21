NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 5,558 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTGR opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.24 million, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after buying an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NetGear by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NetGear in the first quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NetGear by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

