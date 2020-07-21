Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $48,103.74 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 458 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $48,103.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CCF opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.
