Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $48,103.74 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 458 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $48,103.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCF opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 51.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chase by 46.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chase by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chase by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chase by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

