Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo Sells 30,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

