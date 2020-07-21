VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 50,000 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,300.00 ($61,164.38).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Robert Luciano bought 12,625 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,984.88 ($17,112.93).

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($67,808.22).

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($34,486.30).

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Luciano bought 1,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,105.00 ($2,126.71).

On Friday, May 15th, Robert Luciano bought 7,800 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,146.00 ($11,058.90).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,860.00 ($14,287.67).

On Monday, May 11th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,075.00 ($35,667.81).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.82 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of A$2.58 ($1.77).

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

