VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,300.00 ($61,164.38).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Robert Luciano bought 12,625 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,984.88 ($17,112.93).
  • On Thursday, June 11th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($67,808.22).
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($34,486.30).
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Luciano bought 1,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,105.00 ($2,126.71).
  • On Friday, May 15th, Robert Luciano bought 7,800 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,146.00 ($11,058.90).
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,860.00 ($14,287.67).
  • On Monday, May 11th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,075.00 ($35,667.81).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.82 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of A$2.58 ($1.77).

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

