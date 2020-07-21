Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer David Volkert Sells 10,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,130.04.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

