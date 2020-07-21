Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Sean Roosen Buys 83,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Sean Roosen purchased 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$48,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,430.

Niobay Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

