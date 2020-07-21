Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$107,900.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$107,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$523,338.24.

Richard Norman Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Richard Norman Zimmer sold 2,500 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Richard Norman Zimmer sold 50,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.83.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

