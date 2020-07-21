Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,858 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.