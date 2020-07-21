Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Putnam Master Int. Income worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Master Int. Income by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Putnam Master Int. Income by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 45.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIM opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

