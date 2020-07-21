Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,300 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of RPC worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in RPC by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RPC by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,229 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $675.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.14.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

