Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Equity BancShares worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 1,420.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 107.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

