Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Brightcove worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brightcove by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

