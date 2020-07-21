Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,672 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,000.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

NYSE:BEP opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

