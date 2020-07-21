Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baozun were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. Baozun’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

