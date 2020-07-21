Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,418.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

