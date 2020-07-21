Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,077,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,975. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.