Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 21.8% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 344.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $66.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $2.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

