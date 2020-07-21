Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 68,670 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Telenav worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telenav by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 255,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

