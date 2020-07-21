Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

