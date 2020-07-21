Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

PZC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.