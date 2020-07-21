Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,066 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.37% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.