Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 589,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $6,194,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAMA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

