Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

