Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,347 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.