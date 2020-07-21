SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,930,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after acquiring an additional 398,808 shares during the period.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

