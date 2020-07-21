Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

