Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,164 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $499.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.37. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total transaction of $1,041,906.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,966,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,646,818.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $28,554,591. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

