Royal Bank of Canada Has $503,000 Holdings in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of 89bio worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

