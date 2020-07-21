Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,541 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

PB stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

