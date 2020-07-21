Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

