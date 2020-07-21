Royal Bank of Canada Has $500,000 Holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Townsquare Media worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSQ stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media Inc has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

