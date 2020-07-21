Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 2,208,814 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.25 million, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

