Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $495,000 Investment in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.47% of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF by 323.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000.

NYSEARCA:KFYP opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. KraneShare Zacks New China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShare Zacks New China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShare Zacks New China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.