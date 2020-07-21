Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.