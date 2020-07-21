Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 22,220 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $723.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In related news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.