Royal Bank of Canada Has $494,000 Stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 996.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.55% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQLV opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.31.

