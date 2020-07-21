Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 97.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

